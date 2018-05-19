Updated: Family tribute as man appears in court charged with murder of Leeds woman

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a pharmacist from Leeds who was found dead in her home in MIddlesbrough.

Jessica Patel was found dead at her Victorian semi in The Avenue, Linthorpe, on Monday.

Originally from Leeds, she worked with her husband at the Roman Road Pharmacy.

The family of Miss Patel, 34, have paid tribute to the "gentle and selfless" woman.

A statement released via Cleveland Police said: “We have lost Jessica, a kind hearted, gentle and selfless person who was loved dearly by her family and friends. She was completely dedicated to all of her family and her loss has brought an unbearable pain.

“We as a family are devastated and we would kindly request that everyone respects our privacy and allows us the time to grieve in peace.”

Mitesh Patel, of the Avenue, appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court earlier today charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the force said forensic experts have been working at their home and at the chemist's shop. A post-mortem examination showed she suffered "serious injuries" prior to her death.



Earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Tariq Ali said: "We know that Jessica was a well-liked and well-respected member of the local community, and that a lot of people knew her from working at the pharmacy."