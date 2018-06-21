UPDATED: Two car smash causing rush hour delays on major route in and out of Leeds

A collision on a main route into Leeds is causing major travel disruption for morning commuters.

Police were called to the accident, on the Abbey Road at the Kirkstall junction, at 7.03am involving a black Ford and a red VW Golf.

A female had to be checked by paramedics but was not taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The road is thought to be partially blocked with slow moving traffic reported in the vicinity near Kirkstall Leisure Centre, at the junction of Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane.



The 49 bus service is now running with delays.