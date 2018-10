Have your say

Arsonists torched a car on a busy road near Harrogate town centre.

The vandals targeted the vehicle at about 12.30am, in Stray Rein today (Friday).

A black Vauxhall Corsa was set alight, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses and information surrounding the arson attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180190602.