Vehicles seized in fly-tipping operation

A joint operation between two Yorkshire councils and a police force has resulted in the largest seizure of vehicles since new legislation over fly-tipping was introduced.

Led by Rotherham Council’s Regulation and Enforcement team, supported by Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police, it seized ten vehicles believed to be involved in the practice.

Rotherham Council previously seized four other vehicles for similar offences, the first of which was crushed and displayed outside council offices to deter others from illegal dumping.

Coun Emma Hoddinott, member for waste, said: “This joint operation is the largest of its kind in the UK, and is an important step in tackling fly-tipping.” Environmental crime currently costs Rotherham £1.7 million a year, including more than £250,000 on removing fly tipping.