Veterans enjoy a special garden party at Buckingham Palace

Veteran support charity, Hull 4 Heroes sent 16 of its members to London last Friday (17th) for a very special garden party hosted by the Not Forgotten Charity at Buckingham Palace.

The Hull-based charity partnered with open access rail operator, Hull Trains to secure free travel for the veterans on the East Coast Main Line to enable them to enjoy the once in a lifetime experience.

Hull 4 Heroes help veterans transition smoothly to civilian life, offering housing, education, and job support to prevent homelessness and honour their amazing service to our country. The change in lifestyle is often difficult for many coming out of service and the charity is a vital mechanism in ensuring that transition is as smooth as it can possibly be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Skinner from Hull 4 Heroes, said: “Our veterans and their guests were so excited to be invited to a special garden party hosted at Buckingham Palace. They’ve been talking about it for weeks and we were delighted to support them during the day.

Veterans take trip of a lifetime to Buckingham Palace

“A special thanks to our good friends and partners at Hull Trains for facilitating our group travel for the day. As a charity money is precious, so this gesture makes a huge difference and enabled all 22 veterans to get to London in style to thoroughly enjoy their day at the Palace.”

Lou Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “Local communities are at the heart of what we do at Hull Trains. Therefore, we were delighted to support this unique opportunity for such a special occasion to attend this amazing event at Buckingham Palace.

“Hull 4 Heroes is an incredible organisation doing wonderful things for people who’ve made a real difference to our country. We’re delighted to play a small role in ensuring they could get to where they needed to be in comfort and with ease. We hope they had a great day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull 4 Heroes was founded by CEO, Paul Matson, a former serviceman in the British Military. Paul’s personal journey of transition from military to civilian life was not without its challenges. Like many veterans, he faced his own struggles upon leaving the military. Inspired by his experiences working on the DIY SOS Veterans Street project in Manchester and witnessing the challenges veterans face, Paul was driven to make a difference by setting up Hull 4 Heroes.

Today, Hull 4 Heroes, reach extends across Hull, the East Riding of Yorkshire, and North Lincolnshire. However, the charity commitment to assisting individuals knows no bounds.