It will be released on American network PBS on January 13 - to the consternation of UK fans, who have complained that a broadcast date for the quintessentially British period drama has not yet been confirmed. Filming took place at several Yorkshire locations in the summer of 2018, and other buildings that have appeared in the previous two series are expected to feature again. Interior shots are filmed at Church Fenton Studios, a converted aircraft hangar between Selby and York.

1. Hull High Street Hull's Old Town is famed for its Georgian and Victorian mercantile architecture, including Wilberforce House. High Street is the oldest thoroughfare in the city. Another ITV period drama, Dark Angel, was also filmed here.

2. Brodsworth Hall The English Heritage-run stately home in Doncaster is thought to have been chosen because of the quality and authenticity of its Victorian gardens. The Grade I-listed mansion was built in 1861.

3. Harewood House The ancestral seat of the earls of Harewood, who are still resident in the house, has been used to stand in for Buckingham Palace since the first series and is expected to appear again as Queen Victoria's home.

4. Merchant Adventurers Hall, York The Grade I-listed building is a medieval guildhall built in 1357, and it is the largest timber-framed building in the country still used for its original purpose. The Company of Merchant Adventurers still own the hall and it is open as a museum.

