VIDEO: Michael Gove would be ‘brilliant’ Brexit Secretary - says MP Kevin Hollinrake

Michael Gove’s future position as Environment Secretary is currently in some degree of doubt following reports that he has been offered the job of Brexit Secretary following the resignation today of MP Dominic Raab.

Mr Raab resigned from the post this morning after Cabinet agreed a draft EU withdrawal agreement in a stormy five-hour meeting last night.

Brexiteer Mr Gove was due in Yorkshire today to appear at a string of events, including at a conference organised by the Yorkshire Food, Farming and Rural Network at the National Agri-food Campus at Sand Hutton.

He had been due to officially open a new mesocosm facility at the science base near York and to appear before an audience of farmers and business figures to answer their questions in a Q&A chaired by his parliamentary private secretary Kevin Hollinrake.

Speaking just after news broke that Mr Gove had been offered the position of Brexit Secretary, Mr Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Malton and Thirsk, said his Party colleague would be an ideal fit for the role.

Mr Hollinrake offered his thoughts to The Yorkshire Post for this video report - see the top of the page for the clip.