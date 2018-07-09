VIDEO: Oyez! Doncaster MP Ed Miliband becomes a town crier

Oyez! Oyez! Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has landed himself a new role - as a town crier.

But the Doncaster North MP was told to 'stick to the day job' after donning ceremonial robes and ringing a bell as he stood in for Jeremy Vine on the presenter's BBC Radio 2 show today.

Mr Miliband was discussing International Town Criers Day on the lunchtime show - and even launched into a few cries of England football chant 'it's coming home' as he swung his bell with gusto.

After telling listeners 'in a minute I’m going to be trying to be a town crier… but here’s Boney M,' Ed was given a rundown in the basics of the role of the job by town crier David Mitchell.

“Oyez, oyez, oyez. It’s coming home”, he called out. “England/Croatia…. don your waistcoats and dare to dream. It’s coming home, It’s coming home.”

He was told “splendid, you’re a natural” but then when he asked “give me some tips, what could be better?” following his performance, town crier David Mitchell, who was in the studio, replied: “Stick with the day job.”

The MP said: “I’ve got a waistcoat on in honour of Gareth Southgate and town criers. I’m feeling very town crierish…”

The former Labour leader is back as guest host of the current affairs programme after a successful stint last summer which saw him discussing toilets and attempting to sing death metal.

He will host the show until Wednesday while ex-Conservative leader Lord Howard will present on Thursday July 12, Friday July 13 and Monday July 16.