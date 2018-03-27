Video: Scarborough man causes £47k worth of damage on seafront road

A Scarborough man has been given a seven-month jail sentence suspended for two years after causing nearly £50,000 worth of damage to the surface of Royal Albert Drive.

Anthony Hopcraft, 24 of Maple Drive, Scarborough pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage at York Crown Court on 26 March 2018.

The road was damaged during a “car cruise” event on 15 October 2017 when Hopcraft performed wheel-spins with his handbrake applied.

The wheels were spun to the extent that the tyres burst and the wheels rims continued to tear into the road surface.

The cost to repair the damage came to £47,740.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told Hopcraft: “The council-tax payers of Scarborough are going to have to pay (to patch up the road) just so you and a bunch of other selfish, self-indulgent idiots could have an evening’s entertainment.

The damaged caused to the road

“Your car was plainly causing a danger to those standing watching it (and) hanging onto it so it didn’t tear off. It was a terrible piece of driving - showing off.”

In addition to a suspended prison sentence, Hopcraft was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, fined £750 and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification period.

Investigating officer, PC Will Lane of Scarborough Community Impact Team, said: “Having a driving licence is a privilege, not a right. On the evening of 15 October, Anthony Hopcraft abused that privilege and drove with no thought for anyone else, let alone the damage, cost and inconvenience he caused to law-abiding members of the public.

"Public safety will always be our priority and I hope, that if and when Hopcraft regains his licence, his attitude to driving and other road users will be significantly improved."

“I welcome the sentence handed out which sends a clear message that such disregard for safety and other road users will not be tolerated in Scarborough.”