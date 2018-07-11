Video shows Otley house fire at its height as cause is revealed

Firefighters who tackled a dramatic blaze at a family home in Otley have released footage of the flames.

The fire broke out at the house on The Crossways in the early hours of the morning while owner Matthew Dykes and his sons, aged 12 and 10, were asleep.

The family escaped unharmed when a quick-thinking neighbour put a ladder up to a bedroom window for them to climb down, but their dog Maisie could not be saved.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now revealed that the blaze, which has destroyed most of the family's possessions, was caused by an open fire in the living room which had not been properly extinguished before they went to bed.

The house has been left uninhabitable, and appeals have gone out on Facebook to donate clothing and household items to the family.