Volunteers who helped victims of Manchester Arena terror attack in West Yorkshire honoured with award

A team of volunteers who supported 90 traumatised victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have been honoured with an award.

The Victim Support West Yorkshire volunteers, who are part of the Office of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, gave injured victims and their families emotional support and practical help in the aftermath of last year’s atrocity.

Outside of Manchester, West Yorkshire had the highest number of victims, including young fans of pop singer Ariana Grande and family members who were there to collect their children.

The team collected the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner Award at the 25th annual Lord Ferrers Awards yesterday.

The awards celebrate the contributions of special constables, police support volunteers and volunteer police cadets.

Nick Hurd, Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, who was at yesterday’s ceremony, said: “Each year, I am amazed by the innovation, dedication and selflessness shown by the nominees for the Lord Ferrers Awards.

“The Victim Support West Yorkshire volunteers have made a significant contribution to their community, and I’m delighted that their efforts have been recognised.”

Meanwhile, a police volunteer who took action against street drinking in Rotherham has been honoured for his contribution to community life by South Yorkshire Police.

Special Constable Abaid Hussain spearheaded the Rotherham Town Centre Street Drinking and Begging Plan.

He enforced orders banning anti-social acts within its public spaces, seized alcohol, made arrests and challenged problem sellers of alcohol.

His interventions led to a decrease in street drinking and begging.

For his efforts he was the joint winner of the Special Constabulary Individual Award.

Police forces in England and Wales and members of the public submitted more than 700 nominations this year, the highest number ever received in the Lord Ferrers Awards’ history.

A total of 53 candidates were shortlisted.

Winners and runners-up received awards across ten categories at the ceremony at London’s Millbank Tower, hosted by former BBC News presenter Sir Martyn Lewis.

Other categories acknowledge volunteers’ innovative problem-solving methods and employers who support their staff to volunteer in their local force.