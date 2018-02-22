Wait for it! Vote on new Leeds United crest delayed after flood of design ideas

Leeds United today confirmed that they have pushed back the start date of a planned supporter vote on the design of their new club crest.

The new design for the Leeds United badge was binned by owner Andrea Radrizzani after fans criticised it.

Season ticket holders and club members were due to have their say on the crest in a vote beginning yesterday.

But now United have announced that, due to the “volume of ideas and designs submitted”, the vote will not take place until later this year.

It is understood that Leeds have received a total of 1,200 submissions from fans.

The delay means United will continue to use the so-called ‘Ridsdale shield’ as their crest next season.

The discarded crest design.

A club spokesman said: “Due to the volume of ideas and designs submitted by fans and their focus around celebrating our 100-year anniversary, we can confirm that we will now be introducing a new club crest on the shirt for the 2019-20 centenary season and beyond.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters’ groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.

“We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years.”

United were hit by a furious backlash from fans after unveiling a cartoon-style crest last month.

Based on the famed ‘Leeds salute’, it was intended to replace the Ridsdale shield from the start of the 2018-19 season.

But an online petition calling for United to scrap the new crest attracted tens of thousands of names in the space of a few hours, prompting a rethink on the part of the club.

Leeds ditched the design and asked fans to send in their own ideas with a view to getting a shortlist drawn up in time for a season ticket holders and members’ vote to start this week.

United will celebrate their centenary in October 2019, a few months into the 2019-20 season.