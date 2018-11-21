Warning to drivers as first snow hits Yorkshire as these stunning photos show

WINTER has officially made its mark, with plummeting temperatures, icy winds and snow showers for much of Britain.

The first flurries of snow that hit on hills in the northern England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday, resulting in a covering along the Snake Pass from Sheffield to Manchester, continued on Wednesday - with snow even falling as far south as Brighton and Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs of Sussex.

A woman near the Snake Pass the Derbyshire, as a blast of snow hits the north of England on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Motorists were warned of hazardous driving condition along Pennine routes between Yorkshire and Lancashire, and also on the Snake Pass, as the main roads received a blanket of snow. Gritters were sent out on Tuesday afternoon in Derbyshire as snow began to settle, with patrols on the roads throughout the night on other routes including the Woodhead Pass and the Cat and Fiddle near Macclesfield.

Elsewhere temperatures dipped to just below freezing overnight on Tuesday, with millions waking up to frost and icy conditions on Wednesday, and a cloudy and cold day set for Thursday. However, the Met Office has said Yorkshire will experience a rise in the mercury from Friday to Sunday, with overnight frost limited to higher ground and temperatures nearing the November norm.

The AA warned drivers to take extra care as the weather conditions deteriorate.

George Flinton, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “The first really cold snap of winter can catch drivers unaware, putting them at risk.

Cars navigate the Snake Pass in Derbyshire, as a blast of snow hits the north of England on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“Preparation is key. Drivers should allow extra time for journeys, make sure their cars are clear of snow and ice before setting off and ensure they take warm clothes, food and drinks with them in case of unexpected delays.

“They should also make sure they drive to the conditions. So, allow extra space between vehicles and keep speeds down.”