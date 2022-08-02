Calderdale Councillor for the Calder Ward Sarah Courtney lives nearby and said she was woken by the smell of smoke and her dog barking just before 4am.

"I was worried for my neighbours," she said. "There was so much smoke, it was like a fog."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been at Hebden Town Hall this morning - which has been opened for people affected by the fire - taking cushions and phone chargers and seeing if people there OK.

Video of the blaze by Sarah Courtney.

"The emergency services and council staff have been amazing," she said. "The building is still smouldering now.

"I feel for the businesses that are in there. There are lots of small businesses in there, and the restaurant of course."