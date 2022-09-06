Watch: Motorists shocked by huge BMW engine blaze on Yorkshire motorway

The incident happened at 3pm on Saturday and this video was captured by passing motorist Nath Brinkman.

Meanwhile, overnight, Sunday September 4, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental rubbish fire at 7.40pm on Ellerton Gardens, Cantley. The crew left the scene at 8.05pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 8.20pm on The Crescent, Woodlands. The crew came away at 9pm.

A close up of the fire

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8.30pm on York Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.45am on The Avenue, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 2.25am.