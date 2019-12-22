WATCH: Yorkshire Carnegie’s Martyn Wood still backing his battling men despite another defeat

YORKSHIRE carnegie director of rugby Martyn Wood refuses to give up on his side as they continue to battle hard for that elusive first win of the season.

They lost 40-19 against derby rivals Doncaster Knights yesterday and finish 2019 with 13 defeats from as many games in all competitions this term.

Martyn Wood

Two yellow cards did not help matters for the part-timers at Emerald Headingley but they showed great spirit when trailing 35-5 to rally with well-taken back-to-back tries.

“It was another defeat but the way the lads showed up today, they really put it in,” said Carnegie’s Wood.

“In patches it was good. We scored three tries which is a positive. Obviously we didn’t break the 50-point barrier this week.

“I was pleased with the boys’ attitude – like I have been all season – and they way they conducted themselves.

Carnegie player-coach Joe Ford tackles Tom James of Doncaster.

“We just need to keep working at it.”

Carnegie remain big favourites for relegation but they were unlucky to not at least get a bonus point.

Wood added: “Doncaster deserved the victory today.

“They’re a good Championship outfit with some good, experienced players in there.

“It was disappointing not to get the fourth try but for heart, for soul and effort, it’s spot on.

“We just need to keep working and turn up next year with that same attitude.”

One of the most pleasing aspects was the display of teenager hooker Adam Brown who won man-of-the-match.

“Adam was excellent today,” said Wood. “He got around the pitch and put in some good hits as well.

“Bearing in mind he’s only 18, he is a good lad, works hard for us and his line-outs were excellent as well so that was another positive.”