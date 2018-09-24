Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next six days

Have your say

Will the weather this week be cold and miserable or sunny and warm? Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next six days.

In general, temperatures will fluctuate between 14-19C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.

Tuesday September 25

Highs of 15C

Lows of 12C

After a fine morning cloud will increase slowly during the afternoon, though most parts will stay dry. However, the breeze will strengthen a little through the day. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Wednesday September 26

Highs of 18C

Lows of 13C

Cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with patchy rain over the hills. Maximum temperature of 18C. However, temperatures will then begin to cool at around 7pm.

Thursday September 27

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 9°C

Lighter winds on Thursday, mostly cloudy with perhaps the odd spot of rain. Peak temperature of 19C in some areas.

Friday September 28

Highs of 14°C

Lows of 5°C

Friday mostly dry with sunny spells. Temperatures beginning to cool after 7pm.

Saturday September 29

Highs of 14°C

Lows of 7°C

Saturday is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with a maximum temperature of around 14C.

Sunday September 30

Highs of 15°C

Lows of 6°C

Sunday is set to be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15°C. The temperature will begin to cool at around 7pm.