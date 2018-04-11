Weather: Yorkshire set for hottest weekend of the year!

Raise your hand if you're ready for some warmer weather?

You could be in luck as Yorkshire is set to bask in a balmy warmth this weekend.

Warm weather heading for Yorkshire this weekend'Pics by Gary Longbottom and Ian Heszelgrave

After months of snow, rain and chilly temperatures, we are set to see some brighter, sunnier weather towards the end of this week and heading into the weekend.

Met Office officials are predicting the mercury will begin to rise on Friday, with top temperatures in Yorkshire thought to reach 12C. There could, however, still be some drizzly rain to accompany the warmer air

On Saturday things get drier and hotter again, with a top temperature of 15C. The nice weather looks to continue into Sunday with 15C once again predicted by the Met Office, making it the warmest weekend of 2018 so far.

Early into next week and the warm weather shows no signs of disappearing.

Monday's top temperature is predicted to be 15C again before hotting up further on Tuesday, with a balmy 17C set to shine down on the region.