A169 closed: Busy road near RAF Fylingdales on North York Moors closed due to snow
The A169 is closed at White Way Heads and Saltergate Moor near to RAF Fylingdales due to heavy snow and ice, North Yorkshire Police said.
It has caused issues for motorists travelling between Whitby and Pickering, with drivers told to follow an alternative route.
The snow comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and ice in the higher areas of North Yorkshire overnight. The warning is in place funtil 11am today (Nov 29) with another warning in place from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow.
Temperatures have plummeted in recent days, with lows of less than zero degrees bringing frost, ice and even snow to Yorkshire.
The Met Office said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of northeast Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate.”
A spokesperson for the Met Office added: “Snow is a consistent theme for the Yorkshire forecast for the next few days as snow showers continue to feed in from the North Sea.
“There may be some modest accumulations on lower ground but the higher totals will be confined to those areas of much higher elevation, especially areas like the North York Moors.”