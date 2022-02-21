Following a Sunday of widespread flooding and travel chaos, Yorkshire is in for more severe weather on Monday, with a yellow warning for wind across most of the region - and widespread flood alerts.
As of Monday morning there were flood alerts around the rivers Aire, Calder, Don, Loxley, Nidd, Ouse, Sheaf, Skell, Swale, Tutt, Ure, and Wharfe - as well as in a number of other locations.
You can check whether your property is expected to be impacted by flooding on the government website here.If a flood warning is in place for your location, you are advised to act now, by turning off gas, water, and electricity, moving possessions upstairs or to safety, and moving your family, pets, and vehicles to safety.
Every flood warning in Yorkshire as of Monday morning:
Batley Beck at Bradford Road through central Batley
Batley Beck at Carlinghow and Crossbank
Bishop Monkton Beck at Bishop Monkton
Collingham Beck at Collingham
Hebble Brook at Halifax
Hebden Beck at Hebden
Holme Beck at Glusburn
Ings Beck at Ings Lane, Skipton
Keswick Campsite
Kettlewell Beck at Kettlewell
Long Dike and Sutton Beck at Sutton in Craven
Oakenshaw Beck at Agbrigg
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Aire at Cardigan Fields Leisure Park and Kirkstall Works
River Aire at Cardigan Trading Estate
River Aire at Cottingley
River Aire at Cross Hills including the Airedale Trading Park
River Aire at Esholt and Apperley Bridge
River Aire at Gargrave
River Aire at Shipley
River Aire at Skipton Road, Kildwick
River Aire at Snaygill Industrial Estate and Cononley Business Park
River Calder at Bradley
River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot
River Calder at Central Mirfield
River Calder at Central Todmorden
River Calder at Dewsbury - Lodge Farm and Sands Mill
River Calder at Horbury - The Strands
River Calder at Methley and Mickletown
River Calder at Mirfield - Calder View to Steanard Lane
River Calder at Ravensthorpe
River Calder at Stanley
River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge
River Calder at Whitwood Mere
River Calder at Whitwood Mere and Methley riverside properties
River Colne at Huddersfield - Colne Road, Queens Square, Leeds Road and Hudds Stadium
River Colne at Huddersfield - Syngenta Works
River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge
River Don at Blackburn Meadows
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Conisbrough
River Don at Kilnhurst - Charles Street and Thomas Street
River Don at Kilnhurst - Hooton Road
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook
River Don at Old Denaby
River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road
River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street
River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge
River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre
River Don at Sheffield Wednesday, Owlerton
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Swinton Bridge
River Don at Templeborough and Ickles
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Holme at Huddersfield - Albert Street
River Holme at Huddersfield - Lockwood
River Holme at Huddersfield - Salford
River Loxley along Holme Lane
River Loxley at Owlerton
River Nidd at Birstwith
River Nidd at Cowthorpe
River Nidd at Glasshouses
River Nidd at Hampsthwaite
River Nidd at Hunsingore
River Nidd at Killinghall Business Parks
River Nidd at Kirk Hammerton
River Nidd at Knaresborough
River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm
River Nidd at Low Laithe
River Nidd at Pateley Bridge
River Nidd at Summerbridge and Dacre Bank
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
River Sheaf at Broadfield Road and London Road South
River Sheaf at Saxon Road, Myrtle Bridge and Queens Road Retail Park
River Skell at Ripon - riverside properties
River Swale at Howe village and by Skipton Bridge
River Swale at Topcliffe
River Tutt at Boroughbridge
River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw
River Ure at Masham
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
River Wharfe at Addingham
River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool
River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge
River Wharfe at Boston Spa
River Wharfe at Burley in Wharfedale
River Wharfe at Burnsall
River Wharfe at Castley Lane
River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley
River Wharfe at Harewood Bridge
River Wharfe at Ilkley
River Wharfe at Kirkby Wharfe
River Wharfe at Linton
River Wharfe at Otley
River Wharfe at Pool in Wharfedale
River Wharfe at Tadcaster
River Wharfe at The Avenue Collingham and Linton Ings
River Wharfe at Ulleskelf and Ryther
River Wharfe at Wetherby
Walsden Water at Walsden