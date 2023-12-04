In the face of unprecedented snowfall, the tight-knit community in Ambleside showcased remarkable resilience and compassion, banding together to assist stranded travellers in the midst of the wintry chaos.

On Saturday, December 2, Cumbria Police declared a ‘major incident’ snow brought the county to a standstill.

As a multi-agency operation - made up of police, fire and rescue services and Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council’s highways teams - attempted to clear roads and control and minimise the chaos caused by the snow, many people travelling through the South Lakes ended up stranded in and around the Ambleside area.

Ms Julie Coldwell, a resident who has experienced the camaraderie of Ambleside, shared firsthand accounts of the community's united efforts.

Vehicles at a standstill due to the snow in Ambleside cc Julie Coldwell

The heart of Ambleside's response was the Parish Center, where Julie described a remarkable scene, explaining how around 100 people stayed overnight in the village’s Parish Center building and some in the church.

"I did go down there and talk to some people; obviously, some of them were fairly shook up, tired and looking a bit dazed, but very grateful for the help from the locals - for example, the butcher's daughters took down a big pile of blankets and others provided food, hot drinks and blankets,” she explained

Reflecting on the community's swift and generous response, Julie said: "I mean I thought it was fantastic because Ambleside only has 2,700 people, and they just pulled out the stops. You know the people just stepped up and as soon as word went round."

Julie went on to highlight the pivotal role of the Parish Center, saying: "There were a lot of volunteers working in the Parish Center and the kitchen had around 67 people in it, and then there were tables with food and things people had brought down."

Describing the overwhelming gratitude of those who sought refuge, she continued: "People were feeling so grateful for how they've been treated so kindly and that they've been rescued.

“The local police pulled out the stops here, and there is a part-time manned, police station, and fortunately, somebody was in it and there were about 20 people out of cars who were outside the police station asking for help, and the community policeman contacted the church warden, and then that's when they opened up the Parish Center here in Ambleside."

Julie empathised with the fear and uncertainty experienced by many stranded travellers, stating: "I think there were a lot of people who were frightened and didn't know what to do. You know if they're not from this part of the world.

“My son came back from a job; he luckily finished early, but they came back round through Kendall and he got as far as Stavely, and the traffic was at a standstill after about an hour.

“I told him to walk home, which is about seven miles, so he and his friend did, but he said there were people out of the cars, oh, by the side of the cars asking, “what shall we do? Where can we go? Are you local, do you know where we can go”, and there were several families, some with young children.He said there was a lot of anxiety and worry cos also people didn't have, you know often people travelling in cars."

Reflecting on the unprecedented nature of the snowfall, Julie shared her observations saying: "Well, I've lived everywhere, I’m from Halifax, but I've been here on and off since 2004 and we've had some snow, I think it was in about 2010 when there was a lot and we had some snow in about 2018 you know but not much but this."

"With this snow you wouldn't believe it, the speed it was coming down. You could literally see it building up on the walls and on the ground you know and yeah, it was the speed. It was the speed of these huge flakes and I think that's what. I'm pretty sure we’ve never seen it like that in Cumbria before coming down that quick and with that it you know and not heavy it was literally like someone was just pulling it out the sky."