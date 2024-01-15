Arctic blast grips Yorkshire: Snow and ice warnings bring concern for vulnerable people and risk of power outages

An Arctic blast is set to grip Yorkshire and has prompted snow and ice warnings, raising concerns for vulnerable residents' health and the risk of power outages.

Parts of Yorkshire are set to reach sub-zero temperatures from today (Jan 15) as the Met Office has placed a UK yellow snow and ice weather warning for much of the north of the UK.

As the Arctic blast grips the UK, there is an increased chance of “disruptive” snow and ice across the north, including West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week starts off a bitter cold with maximum temperatures of 1 degree centigrade today (Jan 15) and widespread frost – although the day will largely be sunny, however, isolated snow showers remain possible in coastal areas.

An Arctic blast gripping Yorkshire prompts snow and ice warnings, raising concerns for vulnerable residents' health and the risk of power outages.

Overnight into Tuesday (Jan 16) is when the temperature drops further with a minimum temperature of -3 degrees centigrade due to widespread sharp frosts.

Snow is expected to also arrive on Tuesday (Jan 16), mainly affecting the Pennines, followed by longer spells of rain and snow.

The Met Office warns snow will mainly be confined to high ground leading to some disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there will be plenty of “wintery sunshine” from Wednesday (Jan 17) onward the temperature will remain very cold conditions with widespread sharp frost, with a significant wind chill.

Due to the sub-zero temperatures the UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health amber alert in force, which highlights the possibility of significant impacts for those most vulnerable.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the amber alert, the UKHSA warns there could be an increased risk to national critical infrastructure failures including generators, power outages and gas supplies.

With the potential for snow and ice for drivers and those with travel plans have been warned could be impacted.