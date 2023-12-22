Christmas Eve weather: Met Office cautions of high winds with yellow warning
A yellow weather warning for high winds over Yorkshire for Christmas Eve, into the big day as the Met Office warns of possible travel disruptions.
In recent days Storm Pia ravaged parts of the county, causing train cancellations and delays and even traffic obstructions with fallen trees – such as one that closed off a road in Calveryly, Leeds and another that temporarily closed off York city walls between Jewbury and Monk Bar.
Strong gusts are set to hit Yorkshire again on Sunday (Dec 24) with wind speeds reaching 26mph – a significant drop from the widespread gusts of 50 to 60mph on Thursday (Dec 21) when Storm Pia hit.
less than a 20 per cent chance of rain, but mainly cloudy throughout the day.
It will be a mild Christmas Eve though as temperatures are set to reach highs of 14 degrees centigrade and lows of 8 degrees centigrade.
The Met Office forecast for Christmas Eve until Boxing Day states: “Strong winds and outbreaks of rain on Sunday. Drier and less windy with a chance of showers on Christmas Day. Dry and bright but cold Boxing Day, as winds ease further.”
However, the risk of flooding, throughout the county, over the festive period is very low on December 24 and 25, according to Gov.uk.
The Met Office has set out a list of what to expect with the Christmas Eve weather warning:
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down
- There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris
