Christmas Eve weather: Met Office cautions of high winds with yellow warning

The Met Office has confirmed there will be a yellow weather warning for high winds on Christmas Eve.

A yellow weather warning for high winds over Yorkshire for Christmas Eve, into the big day as the Met Office warns of possible travel disruptions.

In recent days Storm Pia ravaged parts of the county, causing train cancellations and delays and even traffic obstructions with fallen trees – such as one that closed off a road in Calveryly, Leeds and another that temporarily closed off York city walls between Jewbury and Monk Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong gusts are set to hit Yorkshire again on Sunday (Dec 24) with wind speeds reaching 26mph – a significant drop from the widespread gusts of 50 to 60mph on Thursday (Dec 21) when Storm Pia hit.

A yellow weather warning for Yorkshire has been issued on Christmas Eve

less than a 20 per cent chance of rain, but mainly cloudy throughout the day.

It will be a mild Christmas Eve though as temperatures are set to reach highs of 14 degrees centigrade and lows of 8 degrees centigrade.

The Met Office forecast for Christmas Eve until Boxing Day states: “Strong winds and outbreaks of rain on Sunday. Drier and less windy with a chance of showers on Christmas Day. Dry and bright but cold Boxing Day, as winds ease further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the risk of flooding, throughout the county, over the festive period is very low on December 24 and 25, according to Gov.uk.

A fallen tree on Crowther Avenue, Calveryley, Leeds thanks to Storm Pia

The Met Office has set out a list of what to expect with the Christmas Eve weather warning: