Cold weather alert issued for Yorkshire by Met Office as temperatures set to plummet

An amber weather alert has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures are set to plummet later this week.

The Met Office has issued the severe cold weather alert for England, as it warned plummeting temperatures later this week could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries. In some areas of Yorkshire, temperatures will drop to as low as minus four overnight, while the peak temperatures will only be just above zero.

The level three, or amber, cold weather alert was issued on Monday (Dec 5) and warns of severe conditions in England between 6pm on Wednesday (Dec 7) and 9am on December 12. The alert requires social and healthcare services to take action to protect high-risk groups. Temperatures are expected to turn colder across much of the UK late on Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said that very cold nights are expected with "widespread and potentially severe frosts". Daytime temperatures are expected to be near or just above freezing.

Temperatures across Yorkshire are set to plummet this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, with the Met Office forecasting they may push into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches.

The RAC has advised motorists to check their vehicles are "winter ready", with properly inflated tyres that have good tread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod Dennis, RAC spokesperson, said: "With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn. Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures."