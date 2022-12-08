First snow reported in Yorkshire as Met Office issues urgent weather warning

The first snowfall of the year has been reported by readers in parts of Yorkshire overnight.

Snow could be seen on the A165 between Filey and Bridlington at around 5am, commuters said.

A light dusting has also been seen in parts of Scarborough

Cameras showed snow in Pickering and Whitby overnight too – including on the A169 at Hole of Horcum.

COPYRIGHT: North Yorkshire Weather updates

The Met Office has now issued an ice weather warning for parts of Yorkshire on Thursday and Friday (Dec 7 and 8).

The warning – which covers from 4pm on Thursday to midday Friday – states:

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.

Expect:

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

