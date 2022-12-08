First snow reported in Yorkshire as Met Office issues urgent weather warning

Snow could be seen on the A165 between Filey and Bridlington at around 5am, commuters said.
A light dusting has also been seen in parts of Scarborough
Cameras showed snow in Pickering and Whitby overnight too – including on the A169 at Hole of Horcum.
The Met Office has now issued an ice weather warning for parts of Yorkshire on Thursday and Friday (Dec 7 and 8).
The warning – which covers from 4pm on Thursday to midday Friday – states:
Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.
Expect:
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
More to follow