Flooding is expected in Yorkshire as government warnings tell residents in three areas to ‘act now’.

Three floor warnings are in place in York, Upper Hull and Buttercrambe Mill, while eight more are in place across the county today (Dec 6). These warnings come after the spate of snow gave way to rain across England, which the Met Office warn more will come this evening and tomorrow (Dec 7).

A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. People with this warning:

- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

Flooding is expected in three Yorkshire areas this week

- move family and pets to safety

- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

- keep track of the latest flood risk situation

The first flood warning is for residents living near the River Ouse at York as river levels remain high due to the heavy rainfall. Areas most at risk include properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge. Levels in York at the Viking recorder are currently 3m and beginning to peak.

Government flood warnings are telling people to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and put flood plans into action. They also recommend people should ‘avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water’.

The next flood warning is for those living in the Upper hull catchment with areas most at risk including, River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill. Although there is no further significant rainfall forecast for these areas, the river levels remain high.

Pumps are operating in the area and residents are urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and ‘do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water’.

The last Yorkshire flood warning is for the low lying land, particularly around Buttercrambe Mill at Buttercrambe Bridge due to river levels rising steadily on the River Derwent due to recent rainfall, while more is forecast later in the day.

The act now warning is imploring residents to put their flood plan into action, avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses adding ‘do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water’.

The government’s ‘act now’ suggestions for those affected by the flood warnings are:

- turn off gas, water and electricity

- move things upstairs or to safety

- move family, pets and car to safety

Flood alerts are in place in eight places across Yorkshire including:

- Holderness Drain area including Leven and Bransholme.

- Lower River Ancholme area including Bishopbridge, Brandy Wharf, Brigg, and South Ferriby. Tributaries may also affect Waddingham, Redbourne, Moortown, and Hibaldstow.

- Lower River Derwent area including local roads and low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington.

- Lower River Don catchment including River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment.

- Upper River Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

- Upper River Hull catchment ncluding Kilham, Nafferton, Driffield, Bainton, North Dalton, Leconfield, Leven, Brandesburton, North Frodingham and Beeford.