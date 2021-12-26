Heavy rain and snow has battered Yorkshire over the Christmas period and residents on the coast are being warned to expect floods.

A red flood warning is in place for the North Sea at Scarborough on both Foreshore Road and Sandside, and also the North Sea at Bridlington, at Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion.

The warning said: "Overtopping waves and spray are expected as a result of strong onshore winds on the evening of Saturday, 25/12/2021, between 21:45pm and 22:45pm. We also expect overtopping waves between 11:00am and 11:45am on Sunday, 26/12/2021.

A weather warning has been issued for the Yorkshire coast

"Please be careful along beaches, coastal and estuary footpaths and roads in the area, as large waves and sea spray can be dangerous with debris."

Meanwhile, a yellow flood warning has been issued for flooding in Bridlington, Skipsea, Hornsea, Mappleton, Whitby and Filey.

A red flood warning means dangerous weather is expected and people should act to keep themselves safe.

The Met Office said: "Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather. It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.