Flooding in Yorkshire: All the flood warnings affecting Yorkshire including Hull, York, Wakefield, Leeds, Selby and Sheffield
More properties will flood over the next five days amid increased river levels and more rain across the country, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.
The agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption” during that time period, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Temperatures are set to drop below freezing over the coming week, while frost, ice and fog is set to cause issues for those travelling. And while there will only be small showers, it is set to exacerbate the heavy rain experienced over the last week.
Jason Kelly, a forecaster for the Met Office, said: “It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.
“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”
Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England, which is valid until noon on January 9. Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas.
Across Yorkshire, there are eight flood warnings in place – where flooding is expected – and 12 flood alerts, which means flooding is possible.
Flood warnings
Low lying properties in Upper Hull catchment
River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Hill
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York – riverside properties
River Ouse at York – St George’s Field and Queen’s Staith
Roam Drain and River Hull at Hempholme
Flood alerts
Groundwater flooding south of Humber Estuary
Gypsey Race and The Wolds
Lower River Aire catchment
Lower River Derwent
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Hull central catchment
Tidal River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Tidal River Wharfe
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Hull catchment
Upper River Ouse
