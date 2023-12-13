Shooting stars can be elusive to your average stargazer but tonight a meteor shower called Geminid will rain down a light show across the country.

Geminids meteor shower - the best time to watch the shooting stars tonight - Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th December - is between midnight and 4am (photo, Getty)

Geminid – should the weather play ball, far from guaranteed in Yorkshire – is expected to be particularly spectacular owing to favourable conditions offered by a transitioning moon.

Meteor activity will ramp up through the night tonight and into Thursday 14th December and looks set to coincide with weather conditions becoming more settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to watch Geminid shooting stars – when is the best time to spot meteor shower?

Space experts are warning those who want to watch the Geminid meteor shower to keep the coffee pot warm with the shooting star show not set to peak until the wee small hours – between midnight and 4am.

Geminid is an unusual meteor shower in as much as the debris that will burn up, causing spectacular flashes across dark skies, aren’t the result of a comet but of an asteroid – 3200 Phaethon – which NASA believes may have sodium fizzing on its surface.