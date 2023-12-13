Geminid tonight: meteor shower will fire shooting stars across Yorkshire’s night skies – here’s the best time to see them
Geminid – should the weather play ball, far from guaranteed in Yorkshire – is expected to be particularly spectacular owing to favourable conditions offered by a transitioning moon.
Meteor activity will ramp up through the night tonight and into Thursday 14th December and looks set to coincide with weather conditions becoming more settled.
How to watch Geminid shooting stars – when is the best time to spot meteor shower?
Space experts are warning those who want to watch the Geminid meteor shower to keep the coffee pot warm with the shooting star show not set to peak until the wee small hours – between midnight and 4am.
Geminid is an unusual meteor shower in as much as the debris that will burn up, causing spectacular flashes across dark skies, aren’t the result of a comet but of an asteroid – 3200 Phaethon – which NASA believes may have sodium fizzing on its surface.
