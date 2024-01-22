Government urges Yorkshire to 'act now' as over 20 flood warnings and alerts following Storm Isha
There are currently eight flood warnings and 13 flood alerts in place across Yorkshire, with three concerning areas around the River Ouse.
A flood warning means you need to “act now” as flooding is expected. People with this warning:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- Flooding is expected in three Yorkshire areas this week
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk sit
A warning is in place as river levels in the upper River Hull catchment remain high following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels and further rainfall associated with Storm Isha.
Areas most at risk include the River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.
River levels are rising on the river Ouse due to heavy rainfall associated with Storm Isha. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages.
Flooding is also properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge – as well as properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
Properties along Queen's Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place. St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park are also expected to be affected by rising levels on the River Ouse.
River levels remain high on the River Swale due to rainfall associated with Storm Isha with areas most at risk including Howe village and properties along and off the B6267 and the A61. Flooding is also expected at Howe village and properties along and off the B6267 and the A61.
The rising River Swale levels are forecast to keep levels on the River Wiske high due to heavy rainfall associated with Storm Isha.
Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wiske, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties in Kirby Wiske.
Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Site should expect flooding due to rising river levels on the River Ure.
A warning also remains in place as levels remain very high on Roam Drain following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels, with areas most at risk including properties in Hempholme and around Hunt Hill Farm.
13 Flood alerts are also in place for:
- Gypsey Race and the Wolds
- Lower River Nidd catchment
- Lower River Swale
- Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
- Lower River Ure
- Lower River Wharfe
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Hull Central catchment
- River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale
- Tidal River Wharfe
- Upper River Aire catchment
- Upper River Hull catchment
- Upper River Ouse
