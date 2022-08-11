A couple stroll through Museum Gardens, while another woman makes the most of the weather to have a sunbathe.

Heatwave: Photos of Yorkshire in the sunshine as temperatures soar

There was plenty of sunshine in Yorkshire today as temperatures reached over 30 degrees.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:20 pm

Our photographers headed out to take these photographs from across the region.

1. Finding shade

A boy enjoys a ball game in the sun while another person makes the most of the warm weather but stays shaded in Museum Gardens, York.

2. Dried out grass

The burnt, dried out grass at Museum Gardens York, as the heatwave continues.

3. Holiday fun

Aisa Eros, who is on holiday from Hungary, by the fountains in the Monet Gardens in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

4. Heatwave

The good weather continues from Wednesday, which saw lots of people flock to the beach in Bridlington.

