Our photographers headed out to take these photographs from across the region.
Undefined: twitter
1. Finding shade
A boy enjoys a ball game in the sun while another person makes the most of the warm weather but stays shaded in Museum Gardens, York.
2. Dried out grass
The burnt, dried out grass at Museum Gardens York, as the heatwave continues.
3. Holiday fun
Aisa Eros, who is on holiday from Hungary, by the fountains in the Monet Gardens in Roundhay Park, Leeds.
4. Heatwave
The good weather continues from Wednesday, which saw lots of people flock to the beach in Bridlington.