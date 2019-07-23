Hour by hour forecast as 32 degree heatwave hits Yorkshire TODAY

Yorkshire is set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.
-> Here’s what to do if you see a dog left alone in a hot car
The forecast for today is 'Sunny with a gentle breeze', with almost 0% chance of rain throughout the entire day.
The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.
Their forecast for today in Yorkshire is: "Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."
-> Spate of dogs locked in hot cars in blazing heat sparks warning from West Yorkshire Police
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:
0700 - 0800
16 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
0800 - 0900
18 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
0900 - 1000
20 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1000 - 1100
22 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1100 - 1200
24 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1200 - 1300
25 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1300 - 1400
27 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1400 - 1500
27 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1500 - 1600
28 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1600 - 1700
28 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1700 - 1800
28 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1800 - 1900
27 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1900 - 2000
25 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
2000 - 2100
23 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
2100 - 2200
22 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.