During the winter months when the weather plummets to below zero degrees, your boiler may be at risk - here is how to fix a frozen condensate pipe according to Yorkshire experts.

When it is freezing outside it’s crucial to have a working boiler so that you can turn your heating on and cover yourself in a blanket.

For those of us working from home, a functioning heating system is extra important but icy weather conditions can hinder this and the worst thing to happen during winter is for a boiler to break down.

Researching for answers can sometimes save you from calling out an engineer and forking out £100. It’s not always guaranteed that they are able to get to you in emergency situations, so here are some tips to help fix a frozen condensate pipe yourself.

A boiler.

According to Liversedge-based company Smart Gas Heating, your boiler can stop working for a myriad of reasons: either a new part has has to be sourced, your thermostat or another part of your central heating system may need repairing or sometimes the fault comes from an outside factor, and a frequent reason for this in winter is the condensate pipe freezing over.

All combi boilers have condensate pipes, according to experts at Smart Gas Heating, so if your unit is a combi boiler then you will definitely have a condensate pipe. It was made legal in 2005 for some flue gases to be recycled, in order to make units more energy efficient as it reduces the amount of wasted energy and harmful CO2 emissions being released into the air.

What is a boiler condensate?

The condensate is a waste water that runs from your boiler, according to Leeds-based company Your Boiler Experts.

A condensate pipe.

The water is created when the gas is burning at a lower temperature, this water vapour is collected inside the boiler.

The pipe must be made of plastic to avoid corroding and can connect to a drain anywhere on the property.

How can I fix a frozen condensate pipe?

Smart Gas Heating experts have shared tips on how to thaw out a frozen condensate pipe to repair the boiler.

It is important to contact a Gas Safe registered engineer for most boiler-related issues, however, if your condensate pipe is frozen, there is a simple solution if you are comfortable to do so.

1 - First, locate your condensate pipe by looking for a plastic tube connected to your drainage system, which is normally situated at the level of your window outside of your property. The tube is usually between 22mm and 32mm in diameter.

2 - Heat up some water in a jug or pan but make sure it isn’t too hot or boiling; boiling water can damage your condensate pipe, but it also poses a safety risk to you if you spill any on your skin.