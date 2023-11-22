How York plans to battle the six signs of climate change in the coming years

York may face “potential water insecurity”as the council is preparing for extreme weather and droughts in the years to come.

A report called ‘A Climate Ready York’, which showed the risks linked with potential extreme hot and cold weather, was approved by the City of York Council’s environment and climate emergency executive Coun Kate Ravilious on Tuesday, November 21.

Presenting the report to the executive member, council officers stressed the seriousness of the situation and one even said that York may need to be ready for water insecurity.

Claire Foale, assistant director for policy and strategy at the City of York Council, said: “This is about making sure the city is actually ready for increased threats from extreme weather events. Not just flooding, which the city is very well prepared for and it’s a well-oiled, well-tested machine that prepares for and helps us through flooding.

“This is more about helping us prepare for extreme weather events like extreme heat, extreme cold and frost and potential water insecurity.”

The report listed six risks the city needs to mitigate against in preparation for extreme weather in the coming years, which were:

Risk to people, communities and buildings from river and surface water flooding.

Risk to building fabric.

Risk to terrestrial species and habitats from temperature change, water scarcity, wildfire, flooding, wind and altered hydrology.

Opportunities from new species colonisation in terrestrial.

Risk to soils including seasonal aridity and wetness.

Risk to food safety and food security.

Paul McCabe, a strategic manager at the council, said: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats we’re facing as a planet.

"Through Met Office data and predictions we know there’s going to be heavy rains and storms leading to flooding; heatwaves and extremely hot days; and extended periods of drought. These things are just going to increase in prevalence and impact.”

Coun Ravilious approved the report and the decision to strengthen York’s approach to climate resilience by committing to further understand the city’s risks and vulnerabilities.