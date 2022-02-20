The Met Office issued flood warnings across Yorkshire on Sunday as the rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe were expected to burst their banks.

People in areas covered by the flood warnings were urged to get themselves and their families to safety, while disruption on the roads and the rails was rife.

1. River Calder The River Calder swollen by persistent heavy rain rushes under a bridge at Sandbeds [Image: Asadour Guzelian]

2. Windscreen wipers on Cars crash through floodwaters after the River Wharfe burst its banks at Pool

3. York Members of the public photograph the rising banks of the River Ouse in York

4. No football today A playing field completely underwater after the River Wharfe burst its banks in Pool