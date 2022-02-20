A flooded playing field in Pool after the River Wharfe burst its banks

In pictures: Yorkshire underwater and disruption on the roads as rivers burst banks during day of severe rain and flooding

After days of severe winds and heavy snow, on Sunday (February 20) rain hit Yorkshire, causing flooding and travel disruption.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:40 pm

The Met Office issued flood warnings across Yorkshire on Sunday as the rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe were expected to burst their banks.

People in areas covered by the flood warnings were urged to get themselves and their families to safety, while disruption on the roads and the rails was rife.

Scroll down to see the impact of the flooding on Yorkshire so far.

1. River Calder

The River Calder swollen by persistent heavy rain rushes under a bridge at Sandbeds [Image: Asadour Guzelian]

Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Photo Sales

2. Windscreen wipers on

Cars crash through floodwaters after the River Wharfe burst its banks at Pool

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. York

Members of the public photograph the rising banks of the River Ouse in York

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. No football today

A playing field completely underwater after the River Wharfe burst its banks in Pool

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
YorkshireMet OfficeWharfe
Next Page
Page 1 of 3