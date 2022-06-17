Incredible photos show Yorkshire Wildlife Park inhabitants enjoying mud baths and ice pops as June heatwave hits

The animal inhabitants of Yorkshire Wildlife Park were staying cool on Friday (June 17) as they enjoyed the Yorkshire sunshine - here are all the best photos.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 2:01 pm

The team at the wildlife park handed out ice pops and frozen food to the park's animals on Friday in a bid to keep them cool in the heatwave.

Rhinos could be seen covered in mud - which acts as sunscreen - and a polar bear played in the water.

Scroll down for all the best photos.

1. Far too hot

Nobby the polar bear cools down as he plays in a lake at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Photo Sales

2. Ice pops

A ring-tailed lemur cools down by eating specially prepared animal friendly 'ice lollypops'

Photo Sales

3. Sunscreen on

A rhino wallows in a mud bath

Photo Sales

4. Refreshing

Roloway Monkey Dassioko munches on an ice pop

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Wildlife ParkRhinos
Next Page
Page 1 of 3