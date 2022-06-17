Incredible photos show Yorkshire Wildlife Park inhabitants enjoying mud baths and ice pops as June heatwave hits

The team at the wildlife park handed out ice pops and frozen food to the park's animals on Friday in a bid to keep them cool in the heatwave.
Rhinos could be seen covered in mud - which acts as sunscreen - and a polar bear played in the water.
Scroll down for all the best photos.
1. Far too hot
Nobby the polar bear cools down as he plays in a lake at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.
2. Ice pops
A ring-tailed lemur cools down by eating specially prepared animal friendly 'ice lollypops'
3. Sunscreen on
A rhino wallows in a mud bath
4. Refreshing
Roloway Monkey Dassioko munches on an ice pop