Large fire breaks out in woodland on Sutton Bank in the North York Moors

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6pm on Saturday and have returned to the incident on Sunday morning.
They said: "Crews from Malton, Richmond, Thirsk, Boroughbridge and Northallerton all responded to reports of a fire in the woods down a steep embankment. Crews attempted to tackle the fire and contain it using knapsack sprayers. A perimeter around the smouldering grass was then established by crews digging and damping down the area to avoid further spread through the night. This incident is still ongoing."
Around 30 firefighters in total attended the fire, which began in an area of bracken near Gormire Lake and was described as 'deep-seated.'
Conditions were described as 'arduous' due to the gradient of the bank and poor light.