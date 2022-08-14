Large fire breaks out in woodland on Sutton Bank in the North York Moors

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

They said: "Crews from Malton, Richmond, Thirsk, Boroughbridge and Northallerton all responded to reports of a fire in the woods down a steep embankment. Crews attempted to tackle the fire and contain it using knapsack sprayers. A perimeter around the smouldering grass was then established by crews digging and damping down the area to avoid further spread through the night. This incident is still ongoing."