With Storm Dudley over and Eunice still yet to hit, there is still plenty to be aware of across Yorkshire as the weather begins to get worse.
The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.
Its is also thought that we could see some snow flurries in parts of North Yorkshire.
As Storm Dudley moved in during the afternoon, Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 71mph gales.
London North East Railway (LNER) warning customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King’s Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.
Storm Dudley latest: Live updates from around Yorkshire as region battered by winds of up to 90mph
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 11:50
- Photo: Fallen tree blocks Sheffield road
- All lanes reopened on A64 following multi-vehicle crash - but congestion remains
- Multi-vehicle collision on A64 eastbound stops traffic with delays of 40 minutes
- Countless rail services in and out of Leeds cancelled
- Storm Dudley: All the driving routes ‘of particular concern'
- A15 Humber Bridge closed in both directions to high sided vehicles due to strong winds
- RHS Garden Harlow Carr closed today due to strong winds
- Storm Dudley: 'Very strong and disruptive' winds of up to 90mph could endanger lives in Yorkshire, forecasters warn
- M1 traffic: Drivers on Yorkshire motorway warned over high winds as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice set to hit
Here we go folks
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in Yorkshire
From Storm Dudley...
To Storm Eunice.
This is what we can expect in the next couple of days.
Power update
Northern Powergrid said 1,000 properties still had no lights on Thursday morning due to the weather.
“Our teams have restored power to some 19,000 homes and businesses impacted by Storm Dudley, and we are working to get the lights back on for around 1,000 properties still affected,” a spokesperson said.
On Wednesday evening at 9pm, around 4,000 people were thought to still be without power. About 14,000 customers were originally affected by the weather but 10,000 had been reconnected.
100mph wind?!
According to weather website holfuy.com, we had a gust of 100mph up in Hawes yesterday!
Train delay
Not in Yorkshire this one, but an amusing one nonetheless.
Not amusing for the people affected by the delays, however.
Blowing a gale
Let’s hope those plant pots don’t go anywhere today!
Storm Dudley hits Yorkshire
You can take a look at our gallery of pictures as Storm Dudley battered the Yorkshire coast yesterday.
What are the chances?!
Yorkshire Shepherdess
Conditions are ‘diabolical’ in North Yorkshire according to Amanda Owen
Social media
