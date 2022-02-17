With Storm Dudley over and Eunice still yet to hit, there is still plenty to be aware of across Yorkshire as the weather begins to get worse.

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.

Its is also thought that we could see some snow flurries in parts of North Yorkshire.

Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire

As Storm Dudley moved in during the afternoon, Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 71mph gales.

London North East Railway (LNER) warning customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King’s Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.