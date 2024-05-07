Leeds flooding: Watch aftermath as Horsforth Train Station destroyed by flash flooding on Bank Holiday Monday

Donna Dowse took the video as she arrived at the station early on Tuesday morning.

A large amount of rain hit Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday which caused flash flooding in many areas – with travel in Horsforth impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms and heavy downpours may cause flooding and travel disruption on bank holiday Monday.

Leeds flooding: Watch aftermath as Horsforth Train Station destroyed by flash flooding on Bank Holiday Mondaycc Donna Dowse

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for parts of central and southern Scotland, Wales and parts of England on May 6 – however Leeds saw a huge amount of rainfall.

Many roads across Leeds were closed with traffic coming to a standstill, including Farsley Town Street with many taking to social media to warn other drivers.

The Met Office warned that spray and sudden flooding may create difficult driving conditions, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services at the station are not believed to have been affected this morning.

At 12.36am on Tuesday, Northern said: “CLEARED: #Horsforth - Trains are running normally following heavy rain flooding the railway between Leeds and Harrogate”