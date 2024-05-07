Leeds flooding: Watch aftermath as Horsforth Train Station destroyed by flash flooding on Bank Holiday Monday
Donna Dowse took the video as she arrived at the station early on Tuesday morning.
A large amount of rain hit Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday which caused flash flooding in many areas – with travel in Horsforth impacted.
Forecasters warned that thunderstorms and heavy downpours may cause flooding and travel disruption on bank holiday Monday.
The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for parts of central and southern Scotland, Wales and parts of England on May 6 – however Leeds saw a huge amount of rainfall.
Many roads across Leeds were closed with traffic coming to a standstill, including Farsley Town Street with many taking to social media to warn other drivers.
The Met Office warned that spray and sudden flooding may create difficult driving conditions, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
Services at the station are not believed to have been affected this morning.
At 12.36am on Tuesday, Northern said: “CLEARED: #Horsforth - Trains are running normally following heavy rain flooding the railway between Leeds and Harrogate”
More to follow.
