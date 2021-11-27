The UK felt the full force of Storm Arwen overnight (November 26-27) with gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering some areas.
In Yorkshire, heavy snow has disrupted travel. Scroll down for the latest updates.
LIVE UPDATES: Road closures and heavy snow as Storm Arwen batters Yorkshire
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 09:42
Buses suspended in Sheffield due to snow
Stagecoach Yorkshire has announced that all Sheffield services are currently suspended due to snow
A628 in South Yorkshire closed in both directions between the A6024 (near Woodhead) and A616 (near Langsett) due to a collision
The A628 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A6024 (near Woodhead) and A616 (near Langsett) due to a collision. South Yorkshire Police are in attendance.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website.
UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on the M1 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J36 and J37
‘Multiple trees’ fallen in Wakefield causing road closures
West Yorkshire Police have reported that Chevet Lodge and Common Lane Wakefield are both closed due to fallen trees.
Officers are on the scene
All lanes now reopened on the M62 westbound in WestYorkshire between J24 and J23 after being closed due to heavy snowfall
West Yorkshire Police were in attendance on the M62 after the motorway was closed westbound between J24 and J23 due to heavy snowfall overnight.
All lanes have now been reopened