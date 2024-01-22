North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue save lives from flooding as Storm Isha continues to cause chaos

A number of people were rescued by firefighters from flooded roads in the Yorkshire Dales following the effects of Storm Isha.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews were sent to Morton Bridge, at Morton-on-Swale, in the early hours of Monday morning and helped the occupants from four trapped vehicles.One woman who was rescued, Charlie Curry, told ITV Calendar News: “It was definitely a terrifying experience at the time.“But, I made it out alive and everyone’s alright. Just let’s see how the van’s doing.”This followed an earlier incident in Appersett, in Wensleydale, where crews came to the aid of a car stuck in water and took the occupants to a nearby pub.

Storm Isha has caused chaos across the UK with trees being downed, power outages and even lorries overturned.

A lorry has overturned Doncaster due to Storm Isha's strong winds, causing a road blockage, which was eventually cleared.

A roof was also blown off as cameras operated by Christian Woollas Security captured the footage on Sunday evening at the height of the storm.

A motorist was driving down the road just seconds before the roof blew into the road.

The road was closed by police following the incident and drivers were warned to avoid the area.