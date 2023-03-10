Around 7,000 Northern Powergrid customers across Yorkshire have experienced electricity outages and cuts due to Friday’s heavy snowfall.

The worst-affected areas as West and South Yorkshire.

In some instances, heavy snow or falling trees have brought down power cables. Road disruption has delayed engineers sent to repair faults.

Northern Powergrid said in a statement: “We’re experiencing fault levels above business-as-usual levels, with the weather forecast to continue, so we are remaining on full alert.

Snow in Haworth

“Around 7,000 customers have been affected so far, with the major impact across our West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire regions.

“There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected.

“For customers impacted, at this stage we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be.

“We will provide further updates this afternoon as the impact on the network becomes clear.

“As always, anyone who is experiencing a power cut should utilise our digital channels or by calling 105.”

“Our teams have already made progress in restoring supplies. There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected. We will be working through all remaining incidents where it is accessible and safe to do so to reconnect as many customers as possible.