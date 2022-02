The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, and snow quickly blanketed the region.

While snow means joy for many, with children enjoying sledding and snowball fights, others had to fight through blizzard-like conditions, and there was flooding in York city centre.

Scroll down for pictures of the snow from around Yorkshire today.

1. Dancing in the snow An eight-year-old girl dances in the snow in York Photo Sales

2. Buttertubs Pass A snow plough on the Buttertubs Pass near Hawes, North Yorkshire Photo Sales

3. York A woman with a bright umbrella crosses the road in York amid a flurry of snow Photo Sales

4. Caught in the snow Two women caught in the snow in York Photo Sales