Police save woman and her dog from frozen lake in Yorkshire after pet fell through the ice while chasing a swan

A woman and her dog have been helped out of a frozen lake in a Yorkshire nature reserve by police.

South Yorkshire Police officers patrolling Silverwood nature reserve in Thrybergh, near Rotherham, heard the woman shouting for help on Tuesday and went to her aid.

She was knee-deep in the lake, having waded in after her dog who had fallen through the ice.

South Yorkshire Police said: “PC Jamie Walker entered the lake and grabbed the dog who was frantically treading water, and then helped the woman who was knee-deep in the lake while holding her second dog.

The aftermath of the incident in Thrybergh

“After speaking to the woman, officers understood how the dog was being walked off its lead when it started to chase after a swan, and as the swan flew off, it broke the ice and the dog followed it into the lake.”

Inspector Lee Carlson said: “We share a multitude of advice as the cold weather approaches, but it’s important that people don’t think ‘that won’t happen to me’.

“With the increase in freezing conditions even your routine that you have done every day may need to change, and that may be something as simple as walking your dog on the lead, not off.

“This incident is a reminder of how easy it can be to get into difficulty and distress in open water. Please be wary of the dangers, be vigilant and stay safe.”

PC Walker was able to dry off, change his clothes at a local police station and continue his shift.

He said: “This incident had a good outcome, everyone was safe, albeit some soggy footwear. However it could have been very different as we have seen from the absolutely devastating tragedy in Solihull this week.

“Please know where your children are playing, their usual safe places may not be safe now winter has arrived, and be aware on your regular, local walks with your dogs - as the seasons change, so do the risks.”