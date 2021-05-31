Queues to cross stepping stones at Bolton Abbey as Yorkshire residents enjoy weather

Pictures taken by the Press Association show people having fun at the popular Skipton site on Bank Holiday Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday is the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to continue to climb in parts of the UK.

People flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the balmy conditions as 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland on Monday, according to the Met Office.

People enjoy the sunshine at Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire, as Bank Holiday Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far - with temperatures predicted to hit 25C in parts of the UK. PA WIRE

Temperatures are predicted to reach 25C in parts of the UK later on Monday as people enjoy the long weekend and newly restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

Although a new benchmark for the year has been set, it is not expected to last for long, as temperatures are expected to climb to 27C (80.6F) on Wednesday before cooler, fresher air moves in.

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist from the Met Office, warned there could be some thunderstorms on the way.

“There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek, the first bout of showers will come into parts of the South West and there will be a few thunderstorms in that,” she said.

The storms in the South West are expected to hit on Wednesday, with the South East due a bit of a soaking by Friday.

“There’s a chance of some thundery breakdown in the South East and we could have some quite intense storms there,” Ms Mitchell said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunderstorms.”