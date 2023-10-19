Storm Babet has prompted a rare Red Alert weather warning by the Met Office, meaning the storm now representings serious threat to life and to property.

Forecasters are seeing almost unprecedented levels of rainfall on radars, which will bring flash flooding causing damage to homes and to businesses.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Confidence has increased in the chances of considerable impacts from rainfall in parts of the east of Scotland from Storm Babet, which has resulted in the escalation to the Red warning.

“100-150mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely within the warning period, with some locations likely to see 200-250mm, which is expected to cause considerable impacts with flooding likely.”

People walk along the seafront as Storm Babet will bring heavy rain to the UK this week, with extensive flooding expected in already-saturated parts of Scotland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Met Office’s most serious weather warning, the red warning is in place for parts of Scotland where The Yorkshire Post is printed. Editor James Mitchinson said: “Whilst we have every faith in our amazing press and logistics teams, I would just ask our readers to bear with us should Storm Babet blow us off course a little.”

"We will do everything we can to get papers out in the normal manner, as we know how much people look forward to their Yorkshire Post – especially the weekend edition – but first and foremost is to ensure our drivers and delivery teams are safe. I am grateful for our readers’ understanding and patience.”

Across Yorkshire and other parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Amber warnings are in place, with Environment Agency chiefs not ruling out flooding where those warnings are in place.

People living on the Yorkshire coast in the likes of Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Filey are being urged to take extra care, with powerful winds expected to interrupt power supplies and bring huge sea surges.

Whilst landslides are not necessarily a likelihood on the Yorkshire coast, the British Geological Survey has issued warnings further north, with people being urged to take extra precautions where possible.

RNLI Water Safety Partner, Sam Hughes, said: “The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

“The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

The RNLI advice is: