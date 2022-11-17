A total of five flood warnings and 24 flood alerts have been put in place across Yorkshire.

It comes after The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for rain.

Heavy rain is expected to continue overnight and into the early morning.

Motorways have experienced flooding in some areas, including on the M62 near Leeds and Wakefield. A lane closure is also in place on the A63 for flooding, National Highways has said.

The flood gates at Yarm have been closed as a precaution, the Environment Agency confirmed,

UPDATE: This information is correct as of 10.30am on November 18. It will be updated with any new information. You can also check on the Government website.

Flood warning

Flooding is expected in five areas of Yorkshire, according to the Environment Agency.

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued in Yorkshire as heavy rain continues to fall. Pictured is floods in York in Feburary 2022.

- River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp

- River Ouse at Naburn Lock

- River Ouse at York - riverside properties

- River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

Floodwater in Pool in Wharfdale in February 2022.

- River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

Flood Alerts

A total of 24 flood alerts are in place across Yorkshire.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible.

The alerts are in place in the following:

Ea Beck catchment

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck

Lower Dunsforth Access

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Swale

Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries

Lower River Ure

Middle River Aire catchment

River Dearne catchment

River Esk catchment

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Riccal catchment

River Rye catchment

River Seven catchment

River Went catchment

River Wiske and tributaries to the River Swale

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Ouse