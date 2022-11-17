It comes after The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for rain.
Heavy rain is expected to continue overnight and into the early morning.
Motorways have experienced flooding in some areas, including on the M62 near Leeds and Wakefield. A lane closure is also in place on the A63 for flooding, National Highways has said.
The flood gates at Yarm have been closed as a precaution, the Environment Agency confirmed,
UPDATE: This information is correct as of 10.30am on November 18. It will be updated with any new information. You can also check on the Government website.
Flood warning
Flooding is expected in five areas of Yorkshire, according to the Environment Agency.
- River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- River Ouse at York - riverside properties
- River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
- River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
Flood Alerts
A total of 24 flood alerts are in place across Yorkshire.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible.
The alerts are in place in the following:
Ea Beck catchment
Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck
Lower Dunsforth Access
Lower River Ancholme
Lower River Calder catchment
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Don catchment
Lower River Nidd catchment
Lower River Swale
Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
Lower River Ure
Middle River Aire catchment
River Dearne catchment
River Esk catchment
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Riccal catchment
River Rye catchment
River Seven catchment
River Went catchment
River Wiske and tributaries to the River Swale
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Ouse
Upper River Tees