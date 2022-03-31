Scarborough residents stunned after 'mini-tornado' tears through Eastfield and rips roof from Plaxton

High Street resident Chris Low said shortly before 7am this morning he heard a great rush of wind, which he described as a "mini-tornado".
Mr Low, 48, said: "It was definitely a mini-tornado - I saw it with my own eyes.
"It took the ridge tiles from four of the five homes near me and it began raining roof tiles. Yet the bungalows over the road have been unaffected."
The "mini-tornado" then headed down Cayton Low Road where a few moments later it hit Plaxton and ripped off the corrugated asbestos roof.
Mr Low said: "It was all over in 30 seconds, it upended my daughter's trampoline and felled a tree.
"It's a good thing it happened when it did, given our proximity to the school and the main thing is nobody got hurt."
Cllr Tony Randerson, who represents the Eastfield ward, said: "There is a tree down at the bottom of the High Street which I have reported to Scarborough Borough Council and they hope to sort out today."
A large tree also fell in the car park of George Pindar School, but it was cleared away by early afternoon.