These photos and video show the first snow of 2023 starting to fall across Sheffield today.

Snow began falling in much of the city today, Monday, January 16, at around 11am, as the mild weather the year started with is replaced by a cold snap, with the Met Office forecasting the temperature will drop to -3C tonight. These photos and video footage show snow falling today in Loxley, Crosspool and Lodge Moor, Sheffield, where it was starting to settle this morning.

The latest Met Office forecast shows heavy snow between around 11am and 12pm today, with a high temperature of 1C and a low of -3C. No more snow is forecast in the city over the coming days but the weather is set to remain cold, with a high of 0C and a low of -2C forecast for Tuesday, and temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions should get a little milder from Friday, with a high of 8C forecast by the Met Office for Sunday.

Snow starting to settle in Lodge Moor, Sheffield, on Monday, January 16

Snow falling in Sheffield's Loxley Valley on Monday, January 16

Snow on the St Francis of Assisi Church near Crosspool, Sheffield

