Last month, Barnsley Council launched a competition for young people across Barnsley to get involved in naming new gritters, and judges have chosen their 12 favourite names out of 218 entries.
The winning names will be presented on the front of the gritter throughout its lifetime, and the winners will receive their prizes from Schmitt and have the opportunity to sit in the new vehicles.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways said: “We’ve had lots of creative gritter names put forward in our competition making it really difficult to pick just 12. I look forward to seeing our newly named gritters out about this winter keeping Barnsley’s roads moving.”
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the schools and young people who took part in our competition.”
The chosen names are:
Barnsleigh – The Ellis C of E Primary School and Cawthorne C of E Primary School Buzz Iceclear – Holy Rood Catholic Primary School and Trinity Academy St Edward’s Can I Grit it? I Cannon ‘all – Cawthorne C of E Primary School Hagrit – Jump Primary School Licence to Chill – Shafton Primary School Monk Grit-on – Athersley South Primary School Sir David Scattenborough – Holy Rood Catholic Primary School Sir Steve Ploughton – Jump Primary School Snowbi-Wan Kenobi – Springvale Primary School Snowbody’s Perfect – Queens Road Acadamy Snowy McSnowplough – Gooseacre Primary School The Grittest Snowman – Springvale Primary School